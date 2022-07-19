Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of FRD stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

