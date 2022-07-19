Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Friedman Industries Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of FRD stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.83.
About Friedman Industries
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Friedman Industries (FRD)
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.