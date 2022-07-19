FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,508,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,642,000 after buying an additional 47,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $4.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.73. 124,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,444,213. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

