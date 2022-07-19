FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.79. 2,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,478. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $91.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.13.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

