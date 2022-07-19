FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 2,082.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after buying an additional 86,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $75.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,814.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,995.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2,195.09. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.10.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

