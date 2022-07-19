FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,311 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 506,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after buying an additional 118,288 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,434,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $840,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,547. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.056 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.