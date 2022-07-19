FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Sells 236 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $525.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,146. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.21.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

