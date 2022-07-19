GamerCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.79 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $462,549.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00503866 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00020701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001906 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,276,846 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

