Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $13,146.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001422 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,117.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

