GamyFi Platform (GFX) Price Tops $0.0479 on Top Exchanges

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $39,533.29 and approximately $72,404.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,166.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.80 or 0.05853600 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021440 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001916 BTC.
GamyFi Platform Profile
GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.
