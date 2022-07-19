GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the June 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GAN Stock Up 15.6 %

Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,788. The company has a market capitalization of $140.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.28. GAN has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $37.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.71 million. Research analysts expect that GAN will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAN

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in GAN by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in GAN by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in GAN during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GAN shares. Northland Securities lowered GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GAN from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

Featured Articles

