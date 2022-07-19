GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the June 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,788. The company has a market capitalization of $140.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.28. GAN has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90.
GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $37.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.71 million. Research analysts expect that GAN will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GAN shares. Northland Securities lowered GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GAN from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).
