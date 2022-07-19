Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $82.60

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.60 and last traded at $82.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on GECFF. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Gecina from €139.00 ($140.40) to €114.00 ($115.15) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gecina from €130.00 ($131.31) to €122.00 ($123.23) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Gecina from €134.50 ($135.86) to €123.50 ($124.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gecina from €135.00 ($136.36) to €120.00 ($121.21) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Gecina from €137.00 ($138.38) to €115.00 ($116.16) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.31.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

