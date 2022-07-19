Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.12% of Generac worth $21,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $223.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.52. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.