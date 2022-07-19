General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Set at $260.00 by Cowen

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) has been assigned a $260.00 target price by research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.75.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.68. The company had a trading volume of 906,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $185.06 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.15 and a 200-day moving average of $225.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,228,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

