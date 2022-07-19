Geneva Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 638,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Barnes Group worth $25,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1,647.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

