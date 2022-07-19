Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $14.32 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

