Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $23.17 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $23,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Watsco by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Watsco Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.20.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $247.79 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.90. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

