Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 3,079 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $28,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.80.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $391.84 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.30 and its 200 day moving average is $438.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

