Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 3,086 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $28,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $223.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

