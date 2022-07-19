Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 5,603 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.



Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

