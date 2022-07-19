Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Down 3.5%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.39. 105,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,988,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Genprex Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

Get Genprex alerts:

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Genprex, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genprex

Genprex Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genprex by 18.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genprex by 443.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 99,186 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Genprex by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.