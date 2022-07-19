Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Down 3.5%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.39. 105,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,988,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
Genprex Stock Down 3.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Genprex, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genprex
Genprex Company Profile
Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genprex (GNPX)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.