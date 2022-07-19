Ghost One Day Volume Reaches $79.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Ghost has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $79.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,157.19 or 1.00058743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,007,979 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ghost

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

