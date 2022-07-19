Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 29th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ GOODO opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

