Gladstone Commercial Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -7,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

GOOD opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $35.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

