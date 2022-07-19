Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in June

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,346,600 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 2,091,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of GLCNF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,807. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. Glencore has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLCNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.