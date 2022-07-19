Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.92 million, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Seth Gersch acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,396.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth about $15,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

