Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Short Interest Up 29.8% in June

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global SPAC Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GLSPT stock traded up $3.76 on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. 12,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,791. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Global SPAC Partners has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

Get Global SPAC Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global SPAC Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLSPT. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 586,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Global SPAC Partners by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

About Global SPAC Partners

Global SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.