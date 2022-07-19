Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Short Interest Up 29.8% in June

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Global SPAC Partners Stock Performance
Shares of GLSPT stock traded up $3.76 on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. 12,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,791. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Global SPAC Partners has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global SPAC Partners
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLSPT. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 586,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Global SPAC Partners by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period.
About Global SPAC Partners
Global SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.
