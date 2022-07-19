Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFFD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.56. 420,952 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

