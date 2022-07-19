Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

GOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.

GOL stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.19. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 237,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,610,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 244,542 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

