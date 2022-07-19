Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Short Interest Down 37.6% in June

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,600 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the June 15th total of 701,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 1,625.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,542,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,452,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 16.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,799,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 692,245 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 71.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,065 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 575,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,969. The company has a market capitalization of $138.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Resource Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

