Goldcoin (GLC) Price Down 33.1% This Week

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $1,955.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00257992 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001393 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

