Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) is Next Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,371 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up about 2.5% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,374,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,660,000 after acquiring an additional 90,788 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after buying an additional 1,111,973 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after buying an additional 94,498 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,131,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after buying an additional 307,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,744,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,529,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.57. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

