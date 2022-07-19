Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 5,903 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.84. 118,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,133. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,182.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 170,685 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

