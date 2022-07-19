GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Up 8.9%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 37,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,808,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Stock Up 12.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 557.82% and a net margin of 29.39%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrafTech International

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.