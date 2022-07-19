GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Up 8.9%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 37,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,808,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
GrafTech International Stock Up 12.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.
GrafTech International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
