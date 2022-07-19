GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Stock Up 1.5 %

GRRB opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51.

Get GrandSouth Bancorporation alerts:

GrandSouth Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.