Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Down 35.0% in June

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,834,300 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 2,821,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,427,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Up 16.4 %

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. 7,387,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

