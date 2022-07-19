Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Up 30.9% in June

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 720.0 days.

Great Eagle Price Performance

GEAHF stock remained flat at $2.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. Great Eagle has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

