Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 90.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 96,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 46,094 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 281.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 110.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 522,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 273,817 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,929. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

