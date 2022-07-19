Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. 533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $238.95 million for the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

