Greystone Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises 2.0% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.28. 12,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,412. The company has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $282.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.79 and a 200 day moving average of $248.21.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.68.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,038 shares of company stock worth $34,356,583. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.