Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.86. 58,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,338. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.10 and a 200-day moving average of $254.24. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

