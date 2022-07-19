Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $8.42 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $157.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.01.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

