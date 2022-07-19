Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 102,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $186.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,922. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.05 and a 200 day moving average of $208.90. The stock has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.