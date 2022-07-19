Greystone Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,744 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 3.4% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after buying an additional 3,583,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after buying an additional 1,676,933 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,349,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,974,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,303,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,276. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36.

