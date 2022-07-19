Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases 12,686 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,857 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 237,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE:F traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.62. 1,143,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,730,288. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.