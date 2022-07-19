Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 210,720 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 210,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,705,000. Schlumberger comprises 2.2% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. 143,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,708,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

