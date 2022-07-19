Greystone Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,380. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $81.26 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.41.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.