GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.46.

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,937. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

