GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $946,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 221.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,087. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.52.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

