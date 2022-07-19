GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of MDYG traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $62.09. 56,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,010. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.90. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

