GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 49,344 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 414.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,344 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Unilever by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,149,000 after buying an additional 72,339 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of UL stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.58. 78,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,418. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $59.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

